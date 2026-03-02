India–Delaware partnership in advanced biomanufacturing holds strong promise: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) India and the United States can unlock new opportunities in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing by building a structured partnership between India and the US state of Delaware, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Read More

The meeting took place at Seva Teerth and focused on expanding cooperation in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clean energy and innovation-driven industrial growth.

“Science, technology and biotechnology remain key pillars of the India–US comprehensive strategic partnership,” Dr Singh said.

“India sees strong potential for deeper engagement with US states that have well-developed innovation ecosystems,” he added.

Highlighting India’s growing global presence in biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation, he said the country now has strong capabilities ranging from research and development to large-scale and cost-effective manufacturing.

The minister pointed to India’s integrated innovation system that connects government, academia, industry and startups.

“The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with its 37 laboratories and more than 7,500 scientists, plays a central role in driving industrial research and development,” Dr Singh stated.

“CSIR has contributed to national missions in areas such as Green Hydrogen, Quantum Technologies, biosciences and biopharma, along with process development for key medicines,” he added.

The minister proposed setting up a small working group to convert discussions into concrete action in areas such as joint research, manufacturing partnerships and startup linkages.

He also outlined specific areas of cooperation, including joint advanced biomanufacturing platforms, research bridges between Indian institutions and Delaware research centres, startup and incubation partnerships, and workforce training in good manufacturing practices, regulatory science and quality systems.

He further noted that the Ministry of Science and Technology supports around 150 incubators across India and that the government has created a Rs 1 lakh crore research, development and innovation fund to promote private-sector and deep-tech investment.

“These platforms could help deepen ties with Delaware’s research and manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

Governor Matt Meyer described Delaware as a state with a strong scientific and industrial legacy.

He highlighted its bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing base, expanding port infrastructure and business-friendly environment.

Members of the US delegation discussed cooperation in areas such as clean hydrogen, workforce development, startup incubation and corporate frameworks.

--IANS

pk