India to host global research symposium on AI and its impact in Feb 2026

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Government has announced that the ‘Research Symposium on AI and Its Impact’ will take place on February 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Tuesday.

The event will be held alongside the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, which is scheduled for February 19–20, 2026.

The Research Symposium aims to bring together top researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and other countries to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on society and the economy.

It will serve as a platform to share new findings, exchange ideas, and promote collaboration between research, policy, and real-world applications.

The programme will include high-level plenary sessions featuring eminent Indian and international researchers, an International Research Showcase with short talks by global AI leaders, and a Global South Showcase that will highlight innovative research from developing regions, including India.

Researchers from the Global South whose papers have been presented at leading AI conferences in 2024 or 2025 are invited to submit poster proposals for the Global South Showcase.

The deadline for submissions is October 31, 2025, and the final posters must be submitted by January 5, 2026.

More details and submission guidelines are available on the official website: [impact.indiaai.gov.in/research-symposium](https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/research-symposium).

Speaking about the event, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary (MeitY), CEO (IndiaAI), and DG (NIC), said, “The Research Symposium will serve as a bridge between research, policy, and practice. By bringing together diverse perspectives, it will help shape actionable insights that align with India’s vision of AI for All, AI for Good, and AI for the World.”

Prof. P.J. Narayanan from IIIT Hyderabad also highlighted the importance of the event, saying, “The Research Symposium gathers key global and Indian research leaders to share work and build future partnerships.”

“India's vibrant, inclusive research ecosystem is ready to take a leading role in advancing the global dialogue on responsible AI,” Narayanan added.

The Research Symposium will conclude as a flagship event of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, linking research discussions with high-level policy dialogues.

Together, the two events are expected to outline a collaborative roadmap for an AI future that is responsible, inclusive, and impactful.

