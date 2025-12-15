India to host 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine from December 17-19 here will bring together policymakers, scientists, practitioners, indigenous knowledge holders and civil society leaders from across the world to advance a shared vision of balanced, inclusive and sustainable health systems, Ministry of Ayush said on Monday.

Co-hosted by the WHO and Ministry of Ayush, the summit will be held under the theme “Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being.”

At a time when health systems globally are grappling with inequities, environmental stress and rising chronic disease, the summit seeks to reaffirm the relevance of Traditional Medicine while firmly grounding its role in science, evidence and responsible practice.

Building on the momentum generated by the inaugural Summit held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in 2023, the New Delhi edition marks a significant step forward in positioning Traditional Medicine within the global health agenda.

Guided by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, the summit will focus on how Traditional Medicine systems can contribute meaningfully to people-centred healthcare and planetary well-being.

Discussions will highlight emerging evidence, innovations and policy pathways that support the safe, effective and ethical integration of Traditional Medicine into national health systems.

The technical deliberations of the Summit will open with a high-level plenary on restoring balance, examining why imbalances in knowledge, access, governance and planetary health persist, and what restoring balance could mean for societies today.

Global leaders and experts will explore how scientific rigour, equitable governance, biodiversity stewardship, Indigenous rights and diverse knowledge systems can together shape a more just and resilient global health future.

The session will also introduce emerging ideas for coordinated global action to support implementation of the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy.

A strong emphasis on science and innovation will define the second day of the Summit. One plenary will focus on investing in science to drive progress in Traditional Medicine, highlighting the importance of rigorous research, sustained financing, methodological harmonisation and innovation ecosystems.

The discussions will underscore how strategic investment and scientific collaboration are essential to elevate Traditional Medicine as an evidence-driven contributor to sustainable development and universal health coverage.

Over three days, the Summit will address a wide range of forward-looking issues, including regulation and integration of Traditional Medicine within public health frameworks; respectful exchange of knowledge with Indigenous Peoples; protection of biodiversity and sustainable use of medicinal resources; safeguarding intellectual property rights; and the responsible application of frontier technologies in research, education and practice.

The event will feature more than 170 expert speakers across over 25 sessions, showcasing perspectives from science, policy, practice and community leadership.

