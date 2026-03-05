India signals shift to AI-driven warfare after India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The dust has barely settled after the India AI Impact Summit 2026, but the message from the gathering is already echoing far beyond India’s borders, a report has said.

While the summit officially focused on building ethical, human-centric artificial intelligence, it also revealed a deeper strategic shift: India is preparing its armed forces for the era of AI-driven warfare, according to India Narrative report.

For decades, military strength was measured by the size of armies, the weight of tanks, and the range of missiles.

That equation is now changing. In modern conflicts, speed of information and decision-making is becoming just as important as firepower.

Defence strategists increasingly talk about the OODA Loop -- short for Observe, Orient, Decide and Act -- which determines how quickly a military can assess a situation and respond.

At the summit, the Strategic Forces Command quietly unveiled a new locally developed AI tool that could significantly change the way India monitors its borders.

The system can analyse satellite imagery, drone footage and electronic data to detect potential military build-ups along the Line of Actual Control with an accuracy of about 94 per cent -- even before visible signs such as tents or equipment appear, the report stated.

Officials say the tool allows the military to identify unusual activity early and respond faster.

Instead of relying solely on human analysts, the AI system processes huge volumes of data and provides real-time insights, helping commanders make decisions before tensions escalate on the ground.

The summit also highlighted how artificial intelligence is gradually being integrated into all three branches of the armed forces, according to the report.

In the Army, a platform called SAM-UN platform is being used to upgrade older tanks and armoured vehicles.

AI-driven fire-control systems are being added to legacy equipment, allowing these platforms to remain effective on modern battlefields without requiring entirely new fleets, as per the report.

