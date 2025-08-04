India should prioritise industrial electronics to become manufacturing leader

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Monday called for urgently prioritising industrial electronics as a central pillar of India’s $500 billion electronics manufacturing target by 2030.

The future of India’s electronics industry lies in the manufacturing of goods that will automate our factories, cities, and transportation networks, a statement said.

Through its Steering Committee on Industrial Electronics and Infrastructure, ICEA is working with the government and industry leaders to develop a dedicated policy of industrial electronics and a strategic roadmap, the statement added.

The steering committee, including leaders from Delta Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Festo, Fanuc and others, will produce a market study addressing technology access, regulatory frameworks, and ecosystem development to position India as a global leader in industrial electronics.

“The industrial electronics segment must be recognised as a national strategic priority. It is the brain and nervous system of every advanced manufacturing setup. Without leadership in industrial automation, India cannot claim to be a true leader in manufacturing," said ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo.

Further industrial electronics has massive potential for high-skilled employment, particularly in areas such as embedded systems, automation software, robotics, and AI-integrated systems, Mohindroo added.

India must invest in talent pipelines, R&D and incentives to grow this sector, and aim to become a global design and manufacturing hub for industrial electronics.

Manish Walia, VP, Delta Electronics said, “The industrial electronics forms the technological backbone of modern manufacturing infrastructure, powering smart factories, robotics, intelligent grids, automated systems, and future-ready transport and logistics networks. Industrial electronics is not a vertical in itself, rather it is a horizontal which drives all verticals/sectors of manufacturing.”

Recently, Amber Enterprises India purchased a controlling stake in Israel-based Unitronics Ltd which improves India's access to advanced industrial automation technologies and supports national goals of self-reliance, export competitiveness, and job creation.

Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group, said that the deal will enhance India's industrial automation by accelerating nation's transition towards smart factories and digitally-driven production systems

--IANS

aaron/na