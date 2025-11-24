India sends 1st contingent to WorldSkills Asia to showcase global skills excellence

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) India officially held the send-off ceremony for its first‑ever contingent to the WorldSkills Asia Competition, sending 23 competitors and 21 experts to compete at the two-day continental competition in Chinese Taipei from November 27, the government said on Monday.

The candidates will showcase their excellence in new-age and traditional skills, including IT technologies, mobile robotics, mechatronics, CNC milling, web development, automotive repair, fashion technology, graphic design and beauty therapy, according to an official statement.

The Indian contingent will participate in the event with over 500 competitors across 38 skill categories, representing nearly 40 Asian member and guest countries.

The delegation, led by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will compete in 21 skill categories on the international stage against Asia’s most skilled young professionals, showcasing India’s growing strength in global skills excellence, the statement said.

The competitors were selected through a rigorous, multi-tier national process in the India Skills Competition 2024, the country’s largest skill championship organised by NSDC.

They further underwent intensive training with industry partners over the past five months, who provided advanced labs, simulators, expert coaches, and real-world problem-solving environments to sharpen technical precision.

WorldSkills India also conducted an intensive four-day team-building and readiness program featuring psychometric assessments, grooming and communication sessions, neurotherapy and mindfulness practices, nutrition counselling, art and music therapy, and travel readiness workshops.

“The young competitors participating in World Skills Asia embody India’s rising strength as a global skills leader," said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and MoS Education.

India’s participation in the event highlights the nation’s commitment to global standards, international benchmarking, and world-class technical education under the Skill India Mission, with NSDC playing a pivotal role, the statement noted.

