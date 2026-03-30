India sees healthy expansion in total primary energy supply, renewable resources surge

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Indian economy has shown a healthy expansion in the total primary energy supply (TPES) in FY2024-25, registering a growth of 2.95 per cent over the past year and stood at 9,32,816 KToE (kilo tonnes of oil equivalent), the government said on Monday.

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The country has a huge potential for generation of renewable energy which stands at 47,04,043 megawatt (as on March 31, 2025). In the total potential, solar energy has witnessed a staggering growth from 748,990 megawatt during FY2023-24 to 33,43,378 megawatt during FY2024-25 with highest share (around 71 per cent) followed by wind power (11,63,856 megawatt) and large hydro (1,33,410), according to the “Energy Statistics India 2026” publication by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

More than 70 per cent of the total potential for generation of renewable energy is concentrated in six states – Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

The per-capita consumption of energy over the years has gone up from 15,296 mega joule/person during FY2015-16 to 18,096 mega Joule/person during FY 2024-25 which is a CAGR of 1.89 per cent over the years, said the report.

Moreover, the credit flow to the energy sector in India has also experienced a steadfast growth over the years. From an amount of Rs 1,688 crore during 2021, it has gone up to Rs 10,325 crore during 2025 which is a growth of over six times during this period.

The gross generation of electricity from the renewable resources (both Utility and Non-Utility together) has also increased significantly over the years.

From an amount of 1,89,314 GWH of electricity generated during FY 2015-16, it has increased to 4,16,823 GWH during FY 2024-25, which is a CAGR of 9.17 per cent over the years.

Among all the major energy supply sources, coal has remained the dominant source, contributing the highest share to the total energy supply.

Energy supply from coal (including lignite) has increased from 3,87,761 Ktoe in FY 2015-16 to 5,52,315 Ktoe in FY 2024-25. All other sources like crude oil and natural gas, etc. have also registered a consistent growth over the periods. The total final consumption (TFC) of energy, into different end-use sectors, has also experienced a steady rise.

--IANS

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