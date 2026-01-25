India reinforces global clean energy leadership at WEF 2026: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) India has reinforced its commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition through stable policies, global cooperation and long-term investment, positioning itself as a key driver of the global energy transition, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said after returning from the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

Read More

Joshi said his engagements at WEF 2026 renewed global confidence in India’s renewable energy journey and strengthened strategic partnerships with governments, investors and industry leaders from across the world.

“The discussions underlined India’s resolve to move faster towards clean energy growth backed by predictable regulations, policy stability and sustained international collaboration,” Joshi added.

At Davos, the minister presented India’s long-term clean energy investment story, highlighting strong coordination between the Centre and states, transparent policies and consistent stakeholder engagement.

“Global leaders and investors expressed confidence in India’s ability to rapidly scale renewable energy while ensuring economic growth and social inclusion,” he said.

During various sessions and media interactions, Joshi highlighted India’s progress in renewable energy through people-focused programmes and strong execution.

He said global stakeholders showed strong interest in India’s project pipeline and appreciated flagship schemes such as PM-Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, which have demonstrated India’s capacity to implement large-scale clean energy programmes efficiently.

India’s push to strengthen domestic manufacturing across the solar PV value chain also received positive feedback -- reinforcing the country’s position as a reliable and competitive clean energy manufacturing hub.

The minister said India’s growing export potential in green hydrogen derivatives was seen as an important factor in supporting energy transitions in partner countries.

Addressing global leaders, Joshi spoke about the growing role of artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

He said AI can help improve forecasting, reduce power losses, cut costs and strengthen grid reliability.

He also highlighted India’s move from pilot projects to platform-based solutions through Digital Public Infrastructure for Energy, enabling large-scale adoption of advanced technologies.

--IANS

pk