India positions itself as global AI leader with 'people, planet, progress' focus

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) As Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshapes economies and societies worldwide, India is positioning itself at the centre of the global AI conversation with the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 -- highlighting its vision of inclusive and sustainable technological growth, a report has said.

AI is rapidly transforming India’s economy and is projected to add more than $500 billion to the country’s GDP by 2035, according to Geopolitico report.

Over the past few years, the government has shifted its role from being just a provider of physical infrastructure to becoming a facilitator of real-time digital and virtual infrastructure.

With AI playing a major role in this transformation, India has actively integrated artificial intelligence into its development and governance framework.

Recognising that AI is no longer limited to research labs or large corporations, but is reaching citizens in healthcare, agriculture, education and public services, the government has launched initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and Centres of Excellence for AI.

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 further strengthens this push by bringing global attention to India’s AI ambitions.

The summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is described as the first-ever global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

It is built around three foundational pillars, called ‘Sutras’ -- People, Planet and Progress. These themes reflect India’s approach of promoting inclusive growth, sustainability and equitable development through AI.

The event has attracted some of the biggest names in global technology and business. Top executives from companies such as Google, OpenAI, Adobe, Accenture, Qualcomm and Palo Alto Networks are participating.

Prominent global figures such as Bill Gates, along with Indian industry leaders including Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Nandan Nilekani and Salil Parekh, are also expected to attend.

Their presence underlines India’s growing role not just in AI research and development, but also in regulation, policy-making and ensuring equitable access to technology.

The summit aims to provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation among countries of the Global South, focusing on innovation, policy exchange and responsible AI deployment.

India’s leadership is further reflected in the summit’s working group, which is co-presided by India, Egypt and Kenya.

This collaboration highlights India’s commitment to advancing a balanced and inclusive global AI ecosystem through shared access, collaboration and capacity building, as per the report.

