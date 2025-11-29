India on path to become 3rd largest economy by 2030 with $7.3 trillion GDP

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Already the world’s fourth largest economy, the nation is charting a confident course towards becoming the third largest one by 2030 -- with GDP projected at $7.3 trillion, according to an official statement.

India’s economic ascent continues to capture global attention and the current growth phase reflects the strength of decisive policymaking, structural reforms, and India’s deepening global integration, the statement added.

As per the latest data, the real GDP of India, adjusted for inflation, is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26 against the growth rate of 5.6 per cent during Q2 of FY 2024-25.

The GDP in Q1 of FY 2025-26 grew at 7.8 per cent against the growth rate of 6.5 per cent during Q1 of FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.7 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26.

Each sector of the economy is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the country. Primary sector experienced the year-on-year Real GVA growth rate of 3.1 per cent in Q2 FY 2025-26. Similarly, the Secondary (8.1 per cent) and Tertiary Sector (9.2 per cent) have boosted the Real GDP growth rate in Q2 of FY 2025-26.

Real GDP in H1 (April-September 2025-26) registered a growth rate of 8 per cent in comparison of 6.1 per cent growth rate witnessed in H1 of FY25. Primary sector (2.9 per cent) experienced a moderate growth, whereas secondary (7.6 per cent) and tertiary sector (9.3 per cent) exhibited sustained expansion.

India’s inflation trajectory in October 2025 reflects a remarkable softening, underscoring the economy’s robust fundamentals and effective price management measures.

Headline inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 0.25 per cent over the previous year, marking the lowest level recorded in the current CPI series.

The inflation remains well within the tolerance band of RBI. The moderation in inflation is consistent with the RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.50 per cent with a neutral stance, reflecting confidence in price stability and growth prospects, according to the statement.

“India’s economy is progressing on a stable and resilient growth path, supported by structural reforms, digital transformation, and a strong focus on inclusive development. With international organisations’ confidence in the growth trajectory of India and stable macroeconomic indicators, the economy is well positioned to sustain its economic momentum,” it added.

