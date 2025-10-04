India offers tremendous opportunities, Piyush Goyal tells Singapore-based investors

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that India offers tremendous opportunities across the spectrum for Singapore-based investors.

Addressing the 'India-Singapore@60: Partnership for Growth and Innovation' Business Session in Singapore, alongside Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, he said highlighted greater collaboration and B2B opportunities between the businesses.

Goyal also emphasised further strengthening India-Singapore trade and investment ties for a more balanced, inclusive and future-ready economic partnership.

"We are looking at working together, fast-tracking various initiatives that the India Singapore Business Roundtable initiated," the minister told the gathering.

"I would urge each one of you to look at the scale of opportunity that India offers," Goyal added, citing rapid economic development in the country.

Commerce Minister also held a meeting with Kim Yin Wong, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp, and “discussed India’s remarkable achievements in renewable energy and ambitious aims, and explored avenues for collaboration in clean energy, green hydrogen, industrial parks and skill development”.

Earlier on Friday, Goyal held a discussion with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on strengthening trade and investment linkages, enhancing cooperation in innovation and digital connectivity, and exploring new opportunities in sustainable development between India and Singapore, according to an official statement.

The Indian minister is on a three-day official visit to Singapore to further strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries. The visit highlights India’s strong growth trajectory, commitment to investment-led reforms, and the vast opportunities available for global partners across manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and the green economy.

A major highlight of the visit was the Business Roundtable on Foreign Direct Investment in the Manufacturing Sector, which was attended by key decision-makers from AmCham, EuroCham, the German Chamber of Industry & Commerce, and other business leaders. Delivering the keynote address, Goyal underscored India’s robust economic growth, pro-investment policies, and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its position as a global manufacturing hub.

In addition to these leadership engagements, he also held strategic business meetings with leading corporates of Singapore and institutional investors.

