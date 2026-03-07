India offers EU both economic opportunity and geopolitical relevance: Report

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) With its demographic scale, expanding industrial base and ambition to assert a stronger global role, India offers the European Union (EU) both economic opportunity and geopolitical relevance, a new report has said.

The article in EU Reporter says that one of the clearest indicators of this shift is the acceleration of EU–India relations.

According to it, the resumption of negotiations for a long-delayed free trade agreement, expanding cooperation on supply chains, digital governance, green technologies and critical infrastructure, “as well as the EU’s growing engagement in the Indo-Pacific, signal a structured strategic choice rather than a symbolic diplomatic gesture”.

The successful conclusion of the negotiations on the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) comes against the backdrop of the dramatic shift in the global strategic environment, which led to a stepping up of efforts by the two sides to recalibrate the bilateral economic partnership.

Moreover, Europe’s strategic turn toward India reflects recognition of a changing world order.

“Its success will depend on whether the Union can combine external engagement with internal stability. Europe can diversify its partnerships, but without institutional cohesion, strategic credibility will remain fragile,” the report stressed.

The EU’s strengthened cooperation with Israel in research, cybersecurity and Eastern Mediterranean energy initiatives reflects the same logic underpinning engagement with India.

“Brussels is seeking to reinforce networks in critical technologies and regional balances. These partnerships are not substitutes for existing alliances, but complementary layers of resilience,” the report mentioned.

Engagement with India can be interpreted in two ways.

It complements broader Western efforts to balance China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Simultaneously, it reflects Europe’s effort to develop strategic optionality — the capacity to diversify partnerships without undermining alliance commitments, said the report.

The EU-India relationship also illustrates the broader challenge facing Europe.

The report mentioned that deepening economic engagement with a rising power must be balanced with the Union’s regulatory priorities, sustainability commitments and internal political alignment.

