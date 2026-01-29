India not reliant on China for accessing rare earths present in Beach Sand Minerals: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The government on Thursday said India is not reliant on China for accessing rare earth minerals present in Beach Sand Minerals (BSM) which is the principal ore of Rare Earths (RE) in India.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that in BSM ore, the prescribed substance monazite occurs, which is a phosphate mineral of Rare Earth Element containing Uranium and Thorium.

IREL (India) Limited (IREL), a PSU under Department of Atomic Energy produces Rare Earth Elements in the form of high pure rare earth oxides from RE bearing mineral Monazite in India.

“IREL has been operating in three locations having the facility for integrated mining and processing of mineral sands and a facility each for extraction and refining of rare earths,” said the minister.

To develop RE value chain in the country, a Rare Earth Permanent Magnet plant has been operationalized at Vizag for production of Samarium Cobalt magnets.

Further, IREL has established mini plants for production of Lanthanum, Cerium and Neodymium metals at Rare Earth and Titanium Theme Park, Bhopal.

The PSU has set up a Rare Earth Element recycling plant at Rare Earth Titanium Theme Park, Bhopal to recover the magnetic Rare Earths from end-of life magnets.

According to the minister, the Cabinet approved the scheme to promote manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) with financial outlay of Rs 7,280 Crore on November 26, 2025.

The aim is to establish 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of integrated REPM manufacturing capacity in the country.

Five beneficiaries are envisaged under the scheme through global competitive bidding.

According to the minister, a transparent Least Cost System (LCS), comprising a two-envelope process -- technical bid and financial bid is envisaged.

The sales-linked incentive of Rs 6,450 crore and capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore is allocated for the scheme period.

The scheme is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing of REPM in the country.

