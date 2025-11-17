India moving fast from vision to execution in electronics manufacturing: IESA President Ashok Chandak

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India’s electronics manufacturing drive is gaining strong momentum as the government and industry move from policy-making to on-ground execution, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) President Ashok Chandak said on Monday.

At a session celebrating the progress of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) in the national capital, Chandak highlighted that India is rapidly shifting from assembling finished products to building critical components and materials within the country.

"The momentum shows that India’s transition from policy to production is now clearly visible," Chandak said during the event, which was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State Jitin Prasada and MeitY Joint Secretary Sushil Pal .

He also praised the government for approving the second tranche of ECMS applications worth Rs 7,100 crore.

"IESA member companies are among the first to receive approvals under the scheme, with several more applications in the pipeline," he mentioned.

Chandak added that India is steadily building a strong foundation in electronics component manufacturing, which is crucial for reducing imports, strengthening supply chains and creating high-skill jobs across sectors such as defence, telecom, EVs, renewable energy, automotive and consumer electronics.

Industry stakeholders also echoed this view, noting that the pace of value-addition in electronics has picked up significantly over the past year.

The ECMS scheme fits into a broader framework that includes the Electronics Manufacturing PLI, the India Semiconductor Mission for fabs and OSAT units, the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme and RDI programmes for research and innovation.

Together, these initiatives aim to create a seamless value chain -- from materials to components, chips to devices, and design to manufacturing.

The latest approvals add to the momentum created by the first tranche of ECMS projects cleared last month. On October 27, the government had announced the approval of seven projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore under the scheme.

These include facilities for multi-layer PCBs, HDI PCBs, camera modules, copper-clad laminates and polypropylene films. Five projects were approved in Tamil Nadu, one in Andhra Pradesh and one in Madhya Pradesh.

IESA noted that with semiconductors, components and design all moving ahead simultaneously, India is steadily emerging as a trusted global hub for electronics manufacturing.

Chandak said the country is taking firm steps toward becoming a true “Product Nation” for the world.

--IANS

pk