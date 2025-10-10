India Mobile Congress helping promote indigenisation in telecom sector: Industry leaders

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Vice President and Global Head of Network Solutions and Services Business, Vimal Kumar, said on Friday that India Mobile Congress (IMC) is a great platform and is promoting innovation and indigenisation in the telecom sector.

Speaking to IANS on the third day of the 'IMC 2025', Kumar said, "This is a great event, and a large number of people are coming here. I thank the Department of Telecommunications and the Government of India for organising it. The event promotes innovation and indigenisation in the telecom system in India."

Responding to a question about Artificial Intelligence (AI), the senior TCS official said that AI is playing a major role in every industry today, and telecom is no different.

"We are using AI to better operate and secure networks, and we believe that digital, AI, 5G, and 6G are just different names for the same thing," Kumar noted.

Discussing the company's achievements, he said that the firm has successfully built India's indigenous 4G stack, which has been delivered to BSNL and is currently operational at over 97,000 sites.

Earlier at IMC, Manmeet Singh, Senior Director, Business Development (IoT, Auto, Connectivity and Broadband), Qualcomm India, said that the central government is working hard and continuously formulating policies that are developing the entire ecosystem in the country.

He praised the government's policies, saying that the "Make in India" programme was first launched, which not only means manufacturing in India but also exporting domestically produced goods to the world.

Now, in the next phase, the government is focusing on product design in the country, Singh noted.

India Mobile Congress is Asia's largest digital technology forum, where leaders from the telecom, media, and technology (TMT) industries come together. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) collaborated to organise the yearly event.

--IANS

aps/na