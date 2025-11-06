India, Luxembourg explore ways to promote Indian space start-ups in Europe

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A high-level team of Indian officials, led by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, held discussions with the Luxembourg envoy on Thursday for the promotion of Indian space start-ups there, aimed at connecting India’s rapidly growing private space ecosystem with Europe’s advanced space economy.

Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and the Department of Space, emphasised at a meeting held here with the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Christian Biever, that India’s vibrant start-up sector, backed by government initiatives and ISRO’s industry-friendly policies, offers immense potential for global collaboration.

He suggested that Luxembourg, known for its strong space finance and innovation ecosystem, could serve as a gateway for Indian space start-ups to access European markets, joint R&D ventures, and investment opportunities, thereby fostering a mutually beneficial partnership in the evolving global space landscape.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Department of Science & Technology, the Department of Space and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), focused on advancing joint initiatives in innovation-driven sectors such as cyber security, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence.

The discussions focused on designing innovative programs to boost joint research and industrial linkages in areas of mutual interest. Both sides expressed optimism about strengthening ties in emerging technologies, energy solutions, and space innovation, building on their complementary strengths.

Jitendra Singh highlighted the long-standing diplomatic ties between India and Luxembourg, which date back to 1948, and recalled the landmark virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in November 2020. That summit, he noted, laid the foundation for regular bilateral consultations and opened new avenues for scientific and technological collaboration.

He underscored India’s emergence as a global leader in science and innovation, with the country ranking among the top three in scientific publications and startup activity worldwide. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has launched several national missions in critical areas, including renewable energy, cyber-physical systems, quantum technologies, blue economy, and affordable healthcare.

Referring to India’s success in space exploration, the minister noted that the Chandrayaan-3 mission — which made India the first nation to land near the Moon’s south pole in August 2023 — has positioned the country as a vibrant hub for space manufacturing and research. He observed that India and Luxembourg already share an active partnership in the space sector, following the 2022 memorandum of understanding on the peaceful use of outer space. Two Luxembourg satellites have since been launched on India’s PSLV rocket, and ISRO participated in the Luxembourg Space Agency’s “Space Resources Week 2024,” reflecting growing collaboration.

Concluding the meeting, Jitendra Singh expressed hope that the deliberations would give fresh impetus to Indo-Luxembourg cooperation in space and science, in keeping with the shared vision of Prime Minister Modi and Luxembourg’s leadership to use technology as a force for sustainable global development.

