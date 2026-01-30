India has successfully insulated its citizens from global price shocks: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) India has successfully insulated its citizens from volatility and the global turmoil has never been passed on to the consumer, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, addressing concerns around consumer impact during global price shocks.

According to an official statement on Friday, Puri said India has demonstrated strong preparedness to navigate sustained geopolitical volatility in global energy markets and will continue to occupy centre stage in international energy discourse.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 'India Energy Week (IEW) 2026' in Goa, the minister said that India today has among the lowest energy prices in the world, and uninterrupted supply has been maintained even during crises -- citing timely interventions by oil marketing companies in ensuring fuel prices, including that of LPG, remained affordable to consumers.

The minister also emphasised the government’s push on compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen and indigenous clean-energy technologies, alongside continued investments in conventional fuels.

“Traditional energy will remain essential, but the strides we are making — from ethanol blending to CBG, hydrogen and biofuels — give us confidence that greener fuels will play an expanding role,” Puri noted.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that with projected economic growth of over 7 per cent, energy demand will rise sharply.

“Our focus rests on two pillars: strengthening domestic exploration and production, and positioning India as a reliable supplier of refined products to the world,” the Secretary said.

He outlined ambitious plans to accelerate upstream activity, including increased drilling and exploration to enhance self-reliance.

The Secretary also stressed on integration of refining and petrochemicals to maximise value addition and reduce imports. “We are building scale at home while remaining competitive globally,” he added.

On energy transition, Dr Mittal highlighted the importance of technology and digitalisation.

“From logistics optimisation to AI-driven efficiencies, technology is becoming central to lowering costs and improving operational resilience,” he noted.

