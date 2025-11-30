India finishes in strong position at WorldSkills Asia Competition 2025

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) India marked a major milestone on the global skills stage as the country concluded its debut participation at the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC) 2025 in Taiwan's Taipei, with an impressive 8th-place finish, among 29 participating nations, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The team showcased exceptional performance across both traditional and tech-driven skill categories.

India secured one silver, two bronze medals, and three Medallions for Excellence, signalling the country's fast-expanding footprint in global skills excellence. The medals came in industrial design technology, robot system integration, software application development, web technologies, electrical installations, and painting & decorating categories, the statement said.

Women competitors emerged as standout performers, contributing significantly to the medal tally and underscoring the rising leadership of young women in India’s skilling ecosystem. They excelled in non-traditional skills and were awarded with best in the country medal, scoring highest among all Indian competitors across different skills.

Led by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), with NSDC and other technical partners steering training and preparation, the Indian contingent comprised 23 competitors, who competed in 21 skill categories. They were accompanied and supported by 21 experts.

On India’s achievement, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said: "India’s performance at WorldSkills Asia 2025 reflects the confidence, creativity, and discipline of our young talent. Every medal and every recognition earned here is a testament to the hard work of our competitors, the dedication of their trainers, and the growing strength of India’s skills ecosystem. As we move towards a more technology-driven and globally connected economy, these achievers remind us that skills are not just tools of employability—they are instruments of national progress. Congratulations to all our winners and participants for making India proud."

These achievements reflect the strength of India’s rigorous talent pipeline. Competitors were selected through the IndiaSkills National Competition 2024 and underwent months of rigorous industry-led training supported by leading academic institutions, Sector Skill Councils, and global experts—ensuring world-class readiness for the WSAC 2025 stage.

India’s performance at WSAC 2025 sets a strong precedent for future international competitions and reinforces the country’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for skilled talent. With preparations now underway for major upcoming global skill events, India’s momentum continues to build — powered by its youth, strengthened by its training ecosystem, and driven by a national commitment to excellence.

The country’s consistent rise in global skills competitions highlights the effectiveness of nationwide skilling initiatives and the growing aspirations of young professionals. The performance also reflects the commitment of trainers, industry partners, and Sector Skill Councils that worked intensively to prepare competitors for world-class benchmarks.

WorldSkills Asia 2025 brought together hundreds of young competitors from across the continent, offering a platform to showcase excellence, innovation, and future-ready capabilities. The third edition of the prestigious continental competition witnessed participation from 500+ competitors across 44 skill categories, representing around 29 Asian member and guest countries. It provided participants with valuable opportunities to promote local education, economy, tourism and international exchanges.

--IANS

sps/vd