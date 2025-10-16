India fast emerging as global leader in textiles and fashion: Minister

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Through landmark initiatives such as the PM MITRA Parks, the National Technical Textiles Mission, and a strong focus on sustainability and global competitiveness, India is fast emerging as a global leader in textiles and fashion”, according to Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita.

The minister said that the world of fashion today is going through a transformation— from commercial success to conscious creation.

“The focus is shifting toward sustainability, ethical fashion, and slow design. There is a renewed pride in rediscovering India’s textile heritage — from natural dyeing and hand weaving to recycling and zero-waste tailoring. The fusion of traditional skills with global sensibilities is making Indian design one of the most exciting in the world today,” he told the gathering at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mumbai.

NIFT Mumbai has inaugurated newly-constructed academic buildings. The occasion reflects NIFT Mumbai’s relentless pursuit of superior infrastructure and advanced learning spaces, elevating its stature as a premier fashion institute in India.

The minister also unveiled the commemorative plaque for the new academic block and observed technical textile demonstrations and curated student displays. His presence underscored the government’s commitment to nurturing future leaders in design and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, he remarked, "It is this very culture of innovation and creativity that NIFT Mumbai and NIFT Daman cultivate every day. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, skilled faculty, and a vibrant student community, both campuses stand tall as some of the most respected design institutions in the country."

The convocation ceremony witnessed the conferral of degrees upon 312 students from NIFT Mumbai and 29 from NIFT Daman. These graduates were recognised for their accomplishments and creativity.

This milestone event further affirms NIFT Mumbai’s dedication to empowering students through world-class education and progressive facilities.

—IANS

na/