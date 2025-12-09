India emerging as global maritime innovator under PM Modi: Sonowal

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said India’s maritime sector is scaling its priorities from infrastructure expansion and digital innovation to green and sustainable shipping under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inaugurating the 3rd Session of the Council of the International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) here, he said that PM Modi's leadership placed India beyond a key maritime nation to a trusted contributor to global standards, safety and cooperation.

The Union Minister also launched the Digital Ticketing Portal for Lighthouse Tourism, marking a major step toward digital visitor services for improved access to 75 lighthouse destinations across India.

He noted that all lighthouses in India are now solar powered, and tourism at these sites has grown significantly over the past decade.

Organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships under the ministry, the five‑day IALA council runs from December 8–12, bringing together 42 IALA council members, industrial member groups, 11 observers, IALA Secretariat delegates and representatives from over 30 countries.

Sonowal said hosting the council reflects India’s rising role in shaping the future of global maritime standards.

He highlighted the growing relevance of global cooperation as technology reshapes maritime navigation, including autonomous shipping, satellite-enabled systems and digital vessel management.

"As technologies such as autonomous shipping, satellite-based navigation systems and digitalisation rapidly evolve, the role of IALA in global harmonisation of navigation standards becomes even more critical. India stands firmly with IALA in pursuit of safe, efficient and sustainable navigation," the minister said.

The Union Minister added that aids to navigation remain central to maritime safety, and India continues to invest in modern AtoN systems, digital navigation solutions and capacity-building for developing maritime nations.

The minister also cited reforms under Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which focus on strengthening port infrastructure, advancing shipbuilding capability, improving logistics efficiency, promoting green shipping and accelerating digital transformation.

