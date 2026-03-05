India commands 68 pc of Asia Pacific office leasing demand in 2025: Report

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) As Asia Pacific office demand rose 11 per cent in 2025, India alone accounted for nearly 68 per cent of total leasing and 55 per cent of new supply across the top 11 APAC markets, a report showed on Thursday.

Total office leasing across the region’s 11 key office markets reached 9.8 million square metres (105.5 million square feet) in 2025, an 11 per cent year‑on‑year increase, anchored by robust Grade A space uptake across major markets including India, Mainland China and Japan, according to Colliers’ ‘Asia Pacific Office Market Insights February 2026’ report.

During 2025, new supply also increased across the top 11 markets, rising 19 per cent (on-year) at 9.6 million square metres (103.3 million square feet), broadly following demand patterns.

Eight out of the 11 markets saw an increase in supply during 2025, with India, Mainland China and Singapore driving 82 per cent of the supply during the year, said the report.

“Looking ahead to 2026, both demand and supply are expected to remain robust, supported by steady occupier expansion and a preference for high-quality, future-ready workplaces. Vacancy levels are likely to tighten further, exerting upward pressure on rentals across key markets, including India,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.

India continues to drive the APAC office market, firmly establishing itself as a dominant demand centre and key location for investments.

Backed by steady economic growth, a strong occupier base, and expanding GCCs, India’s office market is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, said the report.

“Looking ahead, sustained demand and institutional interest are expected to support robust absorption and reinforce India’s position as a preferred destination for long-term office investments,” said Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

Asia Pacific’s office markets are entering a new phase in 2026, where strategy, not scale, will determine success. The next stage of the cycle will be defined less by how much space organisations take, and more by where, why and how they take it, the report mentioned.

