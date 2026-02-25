India can become leading global centre for electric mobility manufacturing: H.D. Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) With clear policy direction and strong industry participation, India can firmly establish itself as a leading global centre for electric mobility manufacturing and innovation, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, said on Wednesday.

Read More

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third 'FICCI National Conference on Electric Vehicles', the minister stressed that "whatever best way we can encourage the electric mobility adoption, we are going to go for that".

"As we move towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, electric mobility must remain central to the 'Make in India' agenda, strengthening domestic manufacturing, deepening localisation, and positioning India as a global production hub for EVs, batteries, and critical components," he added.

Over the past decade, India's automotive component exports have nearly doubled, rising from approximately $8 billion to $16.9 billion.

"This growth reflects India’s deepening integration into global value chains and its growing credibility as a manufacturing hub," Kumaraswamy told the gathering at the event.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the global electric vehicles market is projected to reach trillions of dollars over the next decade.

"Supply chains are realigning, and countries are rethinking trade localisation and strategic dependencies. India must position itself as a trusted manufacturing hub for electric vehicles," he said at the event.

"Electric mobility is not merely a climate imperative; it is equally an economic, industrial, technological, and strategic opportunity. The transition to electric vehicles must be viewed as a central pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047," said the former G20 Sherpa.

FICCI Green Mobility Committee Co-Chair Vikram Handa said that from "Green Mobility 1.0 to now 2.0", India has built an entire value chain.

"This spans from the processing of critical minerals to cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and the production of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, trucks, and even charging infrastructure. This comprehensive ecosystem signifies the direction in which the Indian industry is heading and reflects strong future potential," he added.

--IANS

na/vd