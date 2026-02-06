India-Australia business case studies showcase effectiveness of trade pacts: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The India-Australia business case studies are evidence-based on how the trade agreement has translated into real opportunities and has been used by businesses for their growth, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday.

Jointly developed by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and Newland Global Group, the India–Australia Business Case Studies Compendium, titled “Pitch Perfect Australia-India: Perfect Conditions for a $100 Billion Partnership”, captures real-world business journeys of companies operating across India and Australia.

The publication captures real business journeys of companies operating across India and Australia, documenting market-entry experiences, growth strategies, and lessons from 30 organisations that have successfully navigated opportunities in both markets, Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Agrawal complemented IIFT for its efforts to anchor this initiative, underscoring its relevance for policy, industry, and academic stakeholders.

“This would play an important role in strengthening and enhancing the gains of the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA),” he mentioned.

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, praised the initiative and acknowledged IIFT’s role in fostering informed dialogue on bilateral trade.

He noted that “The platforms bringing together academia, government, and industry are vital for the strong strategic relationship between India and Australia”.

Joint Secretary Petal Dhillon highlighted the growing momentum in India–Australia economic relations.

“IIFT has played an important role in generating research-driven insights and facilitating dialogue that supports the strengthening and enhanced utilisation of the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA),” she noted.

Professor Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor, IIFT, highlighted the value of documenting real business journeys and turning them into learning resources for industry and academia alike.

The collaborations like this reflect IIFT’s commitment to bridging research and practice and to supporting India’s expanding footprint in global trade, he said.

According to the ministry, with India and Australia working toward deepening economic ties, the compendium is expected to serve as a practical resource for businesses, policymakers, and researchers by identifying opportunities, addressing challenges, and showcasing successful cross-border collaborations.

--IANS

na/