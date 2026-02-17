India and France elevate ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ during Macron’s landmark visit​

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) In a historic move that signals a "turning point" in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday formally elevated the India-France relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership.” ​

The announcement came during high-level talks held at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, marking President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first to the nation's financial capital. ​

The leaders unveiled an ambitious roadmap across defence, technology, and health, reinforcing their commitment to the Horizon 2047 vision, a government release said.​

The visit saw breakthroughs in defence manufacturing, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. The leaders virtually inaugurated India’s first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka. ​

This joint venture will produce the H125 light utility helicopter, with the first "Made in India" unit expected in 2027. Bharat Electronics (BEL) and France’s Safran signed an agreement to produce HAMMER precision-guided missiles in India.​

A new "Centre of Excellence" will be established in Pune to handle manufacturing and maintenance for the Indian Air Force and Navy. Both nations renewed their overarching Agreement on Defence Cooperation, ensuring continued synergy between the Indian Army and French Land Forces through reciprocal officer deployments. ​

Highlighting the future-forward nature of the ties, the leaders officially launched the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the India-France relationship as a "force for global stability" in an increasingly uncertain world.​

He emphasised that the partnership has evolved beyond traditional diplomacy into a "Partnership of the People,"specifically highlighting the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.​

“The India-France relationship knows no boundaries. It can reach the depths of the ocean and the heights of the skies," President Macron stated, emphasising that the partnership is now one of "shared prosperity."​

Further, key outcomes also include launch of the India-France Year of Innovation, India-France Innovation Network, renewal of the Agreement between Government of India and French Republic on Defence Cooperation, reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments, Constitution of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group, joint Declaration of Intent for Cooperation in Critical Minerals and Metals, letter of Intent to establish a Centre on Advanced Materials between DST and CNRS, said the release.​

The summit outcome also comprises amending Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between India and France especially in the areas of economy, Startups, Science and Technology, Health, Renewable Energy and Skilling, letter of Intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in start-up ecosystems, innovation and technology, Memorandum of Understanding for Scientific collaboration between DST and CNRS, launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi, agreement for the establishment of Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences, letter of Intent to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics and renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on Renewable Energy Cooperation.​

According to the government release, the summit also witnessed the exchange of a Letter of Intent between the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications and La Poste, France.​

The summit also addressed economic and academic mobility. An Amending Protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement was signed to facilitate smoother trade and investment. ​

In the health sector, new agreements were reached for research on infectious diseases and the establishment of an Indo-French Centre for Metabolic Health Sciences.​

