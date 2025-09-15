India aims to become top automobile manufacturing nation in 5 years: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India has now surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally, and the government is targeting the No. 1 position within the next five years, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Monday.

Unveiling an ambitious roadmap to position India as the world’s leading hub for automobile manufacturing, green mobility, and infrastructure innovation at the ‘International Value Summit 2025’ here, the minister said all major global automobile brands are now present in India.

"Their focus has shifted from merely assembling to exporting vehicles from India to the world," he said.

Gadkari emphasised that India’s two-wheeler sector alone exports over 50 per cent of its production, showcasing the country’s growing global footprint.

He highlighted India’s leadership in electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel, and alternative fuels.

"We have already launched hydrogen trucks, and pilot projects are underway across ten routes. Our aim is to lead the world in green mobility," stated Gadkari.

With support from the private and public sectors, the government has provided Rs 600 crore in grants to fast-track hydrogen infrastructure. He also noted advancements in new fuel options like isobutanol and bio-bitumen, which are currently under active trials.

India’s road infrastructure has also seen transformative progress.

"India now has the second-largest road network in the world. We’ve brought travel times down drastically — Panipat to Delhi Airport now takes just 35 minutes instead of three hours," the minister noted.

Key projects such as the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway and the Rs 23,000 crore Bengaluru Ring Road are set to redefine connectivity and ease urban congestion, he added.

“We are converting waste into wealth. Over 80 lakh tonnes of waste from Ghazipur landfill have been used in road construction. We’ve reduced the height of the mountain by seven metres already,” said the minister.

He pointed to successful trials of bio-bitumen made from rice straw, which has shown better performance than petroleum-based bitumen and helps reduce stubble burning.

--IANS

na/vd