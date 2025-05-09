India aims to become space power equal to world, work for humanity and planet: Minister

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India aims to be a leader in the space sector as an equal partner of the world, and work for the betterment of humanity and the planet, according to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology on Friday.

Addressing the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2025) at Bharat Mandapam, here, Singh affirmed India’s growing prominence as a space power in the global arena.

The MoS underscored India’s transition from being a follower in space exploration to becoming a global enabler.

“India is now collaborating as an equal partner with some of the leading space-faring nations. This is a testimony to our scientific capability, visionary leadership, and commitment to peaceful space cooperation,” he said.

He added that India’s space journey, which began with humble beginnings, has evolved into a source of inspiration for developing countries.

Singh described GLEX 2025 as a platform that advances India’s vision on two fronts -- “A for Bharat” and “B for the World.”

He said the conference embodies India’s aspiration to serve its own people through space applications while also embracing the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu Bharat -- a trusted global partner committed to collaboration, not domination.

“We are not here to act as a Big Brother,” he emphasised, “but as equal brothers, working together with the rest of humanity for the shared benefit of our planet.”

The Minister highlighted the Government’s initiatives to democratise the space sector, encouraging private enterprise and public-private partnerships.

“The opening up of India’s space sector has already triggered a boom in innovation, with over 190 startups emerging in the last two years alone,” he noted, adding that this ecosystem was vital to fuelling India’s ambitions in deep space missions, satellite launches, and commercial space applications.

The high-profile summit was organised jointly by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and the Astronautical Society of India (ASI). It brought together space leaders, astronauts, and scientists from across the globe, with the participation of more than 35 countries and international agencies, reinforcing India’s role at the forefront of space diplomacy and innovation.

