India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) While the Indian job market closed 2025 on a strong note, the country’s hiring outlook for 2026 signals steady growth, with an estimated 1.28 crore jobs, a report said on Wednesday.

The report by foundit, a jobs and talent platform, showed that the surge in hiring in 2025 was led by robust employer confidence, steady recruitment across major industries, and the rising prominence of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as strategic talent hubs.

However, growth in the second half of the year moderated to +4 per cent over six months, indicating a shift toward more calibrated, productivity-led hiring.

But 2026 is shaping up to be a skills-led year of hiring, as growth expands beyond metros and strengthens India’s position as a resilient and future-ready talent market, the report said.

“2025 shaped up as a year of strong expansion but disciplined hiring. We witnessed the decentralisation of talent, with Tier-2 hubs becoming operational anchors for tech, BFSI, logistics, and retail,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit.

“As we head into 2026, demand for AI-ready skills, strategic leadership, and mid-career digital talent will keep momentum high despite measured intake in some sectors,” Bhimrajka added.

The report noted that in 2026, the demand will be strongest for mid-to-senior talent in digital, AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity, driven by continued enterprise transformation.

Tech, BFSI, manufacturing, infrastructure, and renewable energy are set to lead hiring, with emerging sectors like fintech, health tech, and electric mobility creating niche opportunities.

Hiring is also expected to expand beyond metros as companies develop talent hubs in Tier 2 cities to optimise costs and access wider talent pools.

Further, in 2026, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are set to lead hiring, driven by tech, GCCs, AI, cloud, and semiconductor operations.

Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, and Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Baroda are expected to record steady growth. Overall, the trend reflects India’s shift toward a distributed, multi-city talent model.

