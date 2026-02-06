India AI Impact Summit: Research symposium draws over 250 submissions

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The government on Friday said a research symposium on ‘AI and its Impact’ -- being organised as part of the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' this month -- has received a strong response from both the national and the global research community, with more than 250 submissions.

The symposium, designed to bring AI research closer to real-world decision-making, will serve as a bridge between research, policy and practice and bring together diverse perspectives from India and abroad, said IT Ministry.

Scheduled to be held on February 18 at Bharat Mandapam here, it will feature 30 selected posters under the Global South Poster Track, 15 from the India Forum Showcase and 15 under the Students Showcase, said the ministry.

It will broadly feature Plenary Keynotes and research dialogues, International Research panels and Global South Research & Posters Showcase. The Plenary Sessions will have thought-provoking keynotes, fireside chats and dialogues with eminent Indian and international researchers, featuring in-depth discussions on the transformative potential of AI, exploring theoretical foundations, practical applications, and societal implications.

The International Research Panels will have short, focused presentations by global research leaders highlighting groundbreaking AI innovations. This track provides a platform for sharing cutting-edge methodologies, novel algorithms, and breakthrough applications from premier institutions worldwide.

During the Global South Research and Posters Showcase, there will be a vibrant showcase of research posters by students and collaborative teams from the Global South. This track celebrates emerging talent, fostering mentorship opportunities and highlighting innovative solutions to regional and global challenges.

“The Symposium is expected to lead to clear and implementable outcomes, stronger collaboration between research institutions and decision-makers, and better use of research to support responsible AI adoption,” said the ministry.

It has been conceived as an interdisciplinary forum, bringing together leading researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and the wider international community to present frontier work on the impact of AI, exchange methods and evidence, and forge collaborations.

