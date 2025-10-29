IMW 2025: PM Modi to spell out reforms in maritime sector today

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, on Wednesday, during which he will spell out the reforms in the maritime sector.

The Global Maritime CEO Forum, the flagship event of IMW 2025, will bring together CEOs of global maritime companies, major investors, policy-makers, innovators, and international partners to deliberate on the future of the global maritime ecosystem. The Forum will serve as a key platform for dialogue on sustainable maritime growth, resilient supply chains, green shipping, and inclusive blue economy strategies.

PM Modi in his post on X on Tuesday said, "Looking forward to being in Mumbai tomorrow, 29th October, to attend programmes relating to the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025. I will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum. This is a great forum to build collaborations in the maritime sector and highlight India's reforms in the same."

The Prime Minister's participation reflects his deep commitment to an ambitious, future-oriented maritime transformation, aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. This long-term vision, built on four strategic pillars - port-led development, shipping and shipbuilding, seamless logistics, and maritime skill-building - aims to position India among the world's leading maritime powers.

IMW 2025 serves as the Union government's premier global platform to translate this vision into action, bringing together leading stakeholders across shipping, ports, shipbuilding, cruise tourism, and blue economy finance, said the government release.

Under the theme 'Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision', the conclave, which began on October 27, will conclude on October 31. It will showcase India's strategic roadmap to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the Blue Economy.

IMW 2025 will draw participation from over 85 countries, featuring more than 1,00,000 delegates, 500+ exhibitors and 350+ international speakers.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that India's maritime sector forms the backbone of its economy, with over 95 per cent of the nation's trade by volume moving through the sea. Under the Net Zero by 2070 commitment, India aims to reduce carbon emissions per ton of cargo by 30 per cent by 2030 and 70 per cent by 2047, making the sector a key driver of climate action.

Minister Sonowal emphasised that flagship initiatives such as the Sagarmala Programme, Maritime India Vision 2030, Harit Sagar Guidelines, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 place sustainability, innovation, and climate responsibility at the core of India’s maritime growth.

"As we look toward Amrit Kaal 2047, our goal is not only to expand maritime capacity but also to make it greener, smarter, and more resilient," said Minister Sonowal.

"With our unique geography along key global trade routes, India is poised to become a hub for green shipping corridors, connecting domestic and international markets through clean energy trade," he added.

India's first national shore-power standard will enable vessels to draw clean electricity while docked, significantly reducing port-side emissions. Ports like Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) are leading the shift with battery-powered trucks and electric logistics systems toward zero-emission operations, said the minister.

"The maritime transition cannot be achieved in silos - it demands partnership among governments, industry, financiers, and technology leaders," Minister Sonowal said.

"Together, we can ensure that the seas that connect us also unite us in purpose - to create a future where maritime trade drives both prosperity and sustainability," he noted.

