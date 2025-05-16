IIFT expands global footprint with 1st overseas campus in Dubai

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Friday announced the establishment of its first overseas campus in Dubai.

This marks a key step in expanding IIFT’s global presence and strengthening India’s engagement in international business education.

According to the Commerce Ministry, this historic development has been made possible with the approvals from the Ministry of Education, and ‘No Objection Certificates’ from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“It marks a proud moment in the globalisation of Indian higher education and aligns with the vision of NEP 2020, which emphasizes the internationalisation of Indian institutions and the creation of global learning hubs,” said the ministry.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that this reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, marking a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education and its growing role in shaping thought leadership globally.

“It is also a testament to the strengthening the India-UAE partnership, and this new campus will play a pivotal role in moulding the business leaders of tomorrow,” Goyal added.

Congratulating IIFT on its maiden international expansion, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that it’s a turning point in the 62 years of IIFT’s history that the institute is setting up a full-fledged campus in Dubai.

It represents India’s emergence as a country that provides world class education especially in the field of International Trade. He commended the institute for consistently aligning its academic and research endeavours in national interest that would contribute significantly to promote exports.

Professor Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor (IIFT), reiterated his commitment to transform IIFT into a world-class institute and make a mark in its newly upcoming Dubai campus by way of excelling in research, training and research in the area of International Trade.

He reaffirmed IIFT’s commitment to advancing India’s academic and economic diplomacy through excellence in education and research. With the launch of its Dubai campus, IIFT is poised to carry the Indian legacy of education to new frontiers — grooming leaders who will shape the future of international trade and business.

--IANS

na/