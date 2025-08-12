Identifying state-specific species key to boost India’s seafood exports: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Value addition and identifying state-specific species hold key to boosting India’s seafood exports, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has said.

Singh underscored the importance of value addition in Indian seafood to enhance its export potential.

Speaking at the ‘Seafood Exporters Meet 2025,’ he highlighted the ongoing government initiatives being taken in the fisheries sector, including the development of a single-window system for better market linkages for all stakeholders, strengthening of High Seas and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) fishing, and upgrading infrastructure, all aimed at further bolstering the fisheries sector.

The minister emphasised on Marine Products Export Development Authority's (MPEDA) pivotal role in navigating the tariff challenges faced by the industry and urged MPEDA, along with state governments, to conduct stakeholder consultations for accurate mapping of state-wise species-specific exports and identifying new export opportunities.

He also assured the stakeholders of the government’s commitment to further strengthening Indian seafood exports.

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary (Fisheries), MoFAH&D, highlighted that only about 10 per cent of India’s seafood exports by value are currently value-added products, stressing the need to raise this share to 30–60 per cent in line with global benchmarks through enhanced domestic production or import-and-re-export strategies.

He expressed concern over the heavy dependence on a single species, Whiteleg shrimp which accounts for 62 per cent of export value but only 38 per cent of quantity.

Dr Likhi stated the urgency of reducing post-harvest losses and assured that issues related to tariff and non-tariff barriers would be addressed in coordination with the Department of Commerce, Ministry of External Affairs, and other relevant authorities.

He also called for targeted inputs to identify and finance infrastructure upgrades that would significantly boost value addition across the seafood export value chain.

India’s annual fish production has witnessed a significant growth of 104 per cent, rising from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY 2013-14 to 195 lakh tonnes in FY 2024-25.

Inland fisheries and aquaculture have emerged as key contributors, accounting for over 75 per cent of the total production.

