Honeywell Automation’s shares down 27 pc in last 1 year, Q1 profit falls 8.7 pc

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Honeywell Automation India Limited’s stock has lost 27.24 per cent over the past year, falling by Rs 14,692.35, according to latest official data on Saturday.

So far in 2025, the shares were down 6.89 per cent, even as they have posted a modest gain of 2.95 per cent in the last six months.

On Friday, Honeywell Automation’s shares closed at Rs 39,021.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up Rs 256.60 or 0.66 per cent for the day.

Meanwhile, the company declared its Q1 FY26 result on Friday and has reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 124.6 crore for the April–June quarter, compared to Rs 136.5 crore in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25).

Revenue from operations rose sharply by 23.2 per cent to Rs 1,183 crore from Rs 960.4 crore a year ago, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, higher costs weighed on profitability. The company’s operating profit (EBITDA) fell 8.4 per cent to Rs 141.3 crore, while the EBITDA margin dropped to 11.9 per cent from 16 per cent previous year.

Total expenses increased by 28.79 per cent to Rs 1,056.9 crore in the June quarter, the company said in its regulatory filing.

The cost of materials consumed jumped 51.39 per cent to Rs 666.3 crore, while employee expenses rose 17.81 per cent to Rs 216.9 crore.

Finance costs stood at Rs 1.9 crore, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 13.4 crore, and other expenses at Rs 84 crore.

Honeywell Automation India provides integrated automation and software solutions, including process and building solutions.

The company operates in various sectors, including industrial automation, building management, and advanced sensing technologies.

HAIL offers process solutions like distributed control systems (DCS), SCADA, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) for optimising industrial operations.

--IANS

pk