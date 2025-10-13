HCL Tech Q2 net profit remains flat at Rs 4,236 crore, announces Rs 12 dividend

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) HCL Technologies Limited on Monday reported its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year at Rs 4,236 crore, slightly down from Rs 4,237 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, the tech service provider's profit jumped 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 3,855 crore.

For the quarter, the company posted its operational revenue at Rs 31,942 crore, which is over 10 per cent higher year-on-year from Rs 28,862 crore and 5.25 per cent QoQ from Rs 30,349 crore.

Meanwhile, its total expenses for the July-September period stood at Rs 26,655 crore, up Rs 3,024 crore from the corresponding quarter a year ago and Rs 1,029 crore from the previous quarter (April-June).

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for its shareholders.

"The Board of Directors has declared an Interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial Year 2025-26," HCL Tech said in its exchange filing.

The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend will be October 17, 2025, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 28, 2025, the company informed.

“We continue to perform well despite the uncertain business environment and are investing in new technologies and capabilities to unlock growth opportunities. The upskilling of our global talent base remains a key priority and an enabler of innovation for our clients,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson HCL Tech.

Earlier, HCL Tech posted a 10 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26 at Rs 3,843 crore, compared to Rs 4,257 crore in the same quarter the previous year (Q1 FY25).

Despite the drop in net profit, HCL Tech operational revenue rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 30,349 crore from Rs 28,057.

On a sequential basis, the topline saw a marginal increase of 0.3 per cent from Rs 30,246 crore in the previous quarter.

In the last quarter too, the IT major announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

