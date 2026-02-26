Gujarat pushes AI in govt Depts to fasten services, decision-making

Gandhinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Government offices in Gujarat are undergoing a major transformation with the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), marking a new phase in the state’s pursuit of efficient and transparent governance.

Tasks that once took several days are now being completed with a single click, signalling a shift towards faster and smarter administrative processes.

To facilitate this initiative, Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL) has been appointed as the nodal agency, while the AI Centre of Excellence in GIFT City is providing the technological infrastructure to implement AI solutions across government departments.

“With AI, the way government offices function has changed drastically. Manual processes have reduced, work is faster, and transparency has improved,” said Ankit Suthar, Manager of E-Governance at GIL.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, AI applications are being deployed in several key sectors, including crime control, building permissions, agriculture, forestry, and citizen services.

The technology enables departments to make decisions more quickly while reducing the need for citizens to visit offices repeatedly.

“AI is helping to streamline operations and cut down on delays, benefiting both officials and citizens,” Suthar added.

The AI Centre of Excellence also collaborates with startups to develop smart solutions for government departments.

Currently, 19 startups are engaged in creating AI-driven applications, while over 350 senior officials across the state have received specialised AI training.

Experts from leading technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and NASSCOM, provide guidance during these sessions, explaining the practical use of AI in public administration.

These measures aim to strengthen Gujarat’s administrative efficiency and promote technology-driven governance.

The integration of AI into daily operations reflects the state government’s focus on modernising processes while ensuring speed, accountability, and transparency.

GIL, the state government’s nodal IT agency, was set up in 1999 to advance e-governance initiatives.

On the other side, the AI Centre of Excellence has trained and incubated more than 1,000 startups and MSMEs to date, with 10 startups currently working directly at the Centre.

--IANS

mys/dan