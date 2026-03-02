Govt unveils 30 kW indigenous system to boost EV mobility

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) In a major step towards strengthening indigenous capabilities in advanced power electronics, the government on Monday unveiled a 30 kW Wide Band Gap (WBG)-based Integrated Drive System (IDS) for electric vehicles (EVs) at IIT Madras.

The system has been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Lucas TVS under the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET), according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The 30-kW power class is particularly relevant for India’s fast-growing electric passenger vehicle segment, including compact cars and fleet mobility platforms.

As of now, a substantial portion of high-performance EV powertrain systems and critical semiconductor-based drive components are imported.

Indigenous development of such integrated systems is expected to reduce import dependency, lower system costs through localisation, and support scalable manufacturing aligned with national initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, the ministry said.

While launching the technology, IT Secretary S. Krishnan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World” is being realised through the indigenous development of advanced power electronics technologies.

Krishnan added that India’s transition from a technology-importing nation to a technology-developing and exporting nation is being strengthened by collaborative innovation among R&D institutions, academia, and industry.

The development of the 30 kW Integrated Drive System represents a major milestone in India’s journey towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in electric mobility and strategic electronics.

“It integrates the electric motor and inverter into a single compact, high power-density unit, replacing the conventional separated motor-drive configuration. Design-led innovation in India will help create strong domestic intellectual property, accelerate the start-up ecosystem, and strengthen high-value manufacturing in the EV sector,” Krishnan further stated.

According to the government, successful adoption of this integrated drive technology can significantly strengthen India’s EV supply chain, create opportunities for MSMEs in power electronics manufacturing, thermal systems, and control hardware, and enhance India’s global competitiveness in semiconductor-based electric mobility solutions.

