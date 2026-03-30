Govt proposes Centre of Excellence at GSV, signs DGCA pact to boost MRO skills

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday suggested setting up a Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to focus on high-precision manufacturing technologies needed in aviation, railways and marine sectors.

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He said such initiatives can make students more industry-ready and boost employment opportunities.

The proposal came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The agreement aims to strengthen India’s fast-growing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector by improving training and building a skilled workforce.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said sectors like aviation and railways require a very high level of technical precision, and industry-oriented courses are essential to prepare students for such roles.

He stressed the need to follow global standards while designing these programmes and said around 1,000 students could benefit from such initiatives every year.

He also assured that funding support would be arranged to turn the plan into reality.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu highlighted that India’s aviation sector is growing at a strong pace of 10–12 per cent annually and is expected to continue this growth for the next 15 years.

He pointed to the expansion of airports, passenger traffic and aircraft fleet, and said this growth requires a skilled workforce that meets global standards.

He also referred to the development of Jewar Airport as a sign of rapid infrastructure expansion.

Naidu added that GSV reflects the government’s vision of integrating different transport sectors such as railways, aviation and logistics, which have traditionally worked separately.

He said the aviation sector now goes beyond passenger travel and includes areas like MRO, training and domestic manufacturing, contributing to the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Under the MoU, GSV and DGCA will jointly develop a three-year B.Sc. programme in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME), designed to combine academic learning with industry requirements and regulatory standards.

The course aims to create a skilled workforce ready to meet the needs of the aviation sector.

--IANS

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