Govt-private sector collaboration needed to combat e-commerce fraud with AI, says PHDCCI

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) held a conference on Wednesday where experts highlighted the need for government-private sector collaboration to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fighting fraud in India's retail and e-commerce sectors.

Indians have lost close to Rs 7,000 Crore to online scams in the first 5 months of 2025.

The event in New Delhi included senior government officials, industry leaders, and technology experts discussing AI's potential to protect consumers and strengthen trust in the digital economy.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, emphasised that consumer trust is the “bedrock of e-commerce”, calling for the responsible use of AI to detect fraud in real time. She stressed that while stronger enforcement is necessary, AI-powered tools capable of spotting fraud in real time can make the system more proactive and preventive.

Padma Jaiswal, Secretary to the Government of UT/State, Union Territory of Puducherry, highlighted that the progress through e-commerce could be undermined by unchecked fraud and counterfeiting.

“To build a transparent and fraud-free digital marketplace, we need stricter compliance, product standardisation, and better monitoring. AI will play a central role in protecting consumers while ensuring fairness for genuine businesses,” she noted.

Ravi Gandhi, Chair of PHDCCI’s Retail, E-commerce & Consumer Affairs Committee, pointed out that the lines between digital commerce and telecom were blurring, creating new risks. He warned that phishing scams, fake calls, and cyber frauds are becoming more advanced and require equally sophisticated defences.

“AI and data analytics can serve as our first line of defence, catching irregularities and red flags that human oversight may miss. To build real consumer confidence, we must keep updating our regulations while embracing these new technologies,” he explained.

Aman Jain, Member, PHDCCI & Director, Public Policy, Amazon, urged closer collaboration between government, regulators, and the private sector to scale AI-driven systems that can quickly detect and remove fake products online.

--IANS

aar/rad