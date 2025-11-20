Govt launches Centre of Logistics Training Excellence in Hyderabad to boost tech‑led logistics skilling

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The government launched the Centre of Logistics Training Excellence at the National Skill Training Institute in Hyderabad, which offers simulation labs for truck driving, warehouse operations, and forklift management, an official statement said on Thursday.

The centre integrates Industry 4.0 principles and emerging supply chain technologies to ensure learners receive job-ready, future-oriented competencies that match the expectations of a technology-led logistics sector, the government said.

The centre is poised to strengthen the employability of Telangana’s youth and contribute to building a robust talent pipeline for the region, said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Education, Jayant Chaudhary, inaugurated the centre, established by Redington Foundation in partnership with the Logistics Sector Skill Council.

India’s logistics sector is entering a high-growth decade, powered by the National Logistics Policy, PM Gati Shakti and unprecedented investments in multimodal infrastructure, the minister said, adding that the centre will help build a future‑ready workforce that can power this transformation.

"As automation, digital supply chains and new mobility models redefine the sector, skilled professionals will be the backbone of India’s competitiveness," he said

The government is committed to equipping lakhs of youth with the capabilities that will drive the efficiency, resilience and global leadership of India’s logistics economy, he further added.

In January 2024, a Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence was established in Chennai, which emerged as a benchmark for modern, industry-aligned logistics skilling.

The Chennai centre has trained unemployed youth and working professionals through advanced AR/VR modules, industry-grade simulators, and strong collaborations with academia and industry partners.

“With the new centre, we are deepening that commitment by bringing world-class simulators, digital learning tools, and industry-relevant training to Hyderabad," said Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Redington Ltd, R. Venkatesh.

