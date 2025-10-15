Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The government on Tuesday signed an MoU with online food delivery platform Zomato to enhance access to flexible and technology-enabled livelihood opportunities through the National Career Service (NCS) platform, which can create nearly 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually.

Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said it would integrate platform economy roles into the formal employment system, connecting youth and women jobseekers to dignified, technology-enabled livelihoods.

Dr Mandaviya highlighted that the NCS portal has emerged as an important platform for job seekers at both National and International level, connecting millions of individuals with employment and livelihood opportunities.

He noted that the portal, launched in 2015, has mobilised over 7.7 crore vacancies and continues to serve as a vital bridge between job seekers and employers.

He further added that several key organisations have already partnered with the NCS portal, and the collaboration with Zomato marks another milestone in the Ministry’s efforts to expand flexible and technology-enabled livelihoods.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, underscored the importance of extending social protection to every organised and unorganised worker in the country.

She emphasised that the MoU supports the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) and the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, promoting formalization and social security for all workers.

Karandlaje called upon all stakeholders to work in close partnership with the Government to ensure the vision of inclusive and secure livelihoods for all workers.

Vandana Gurnani, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, emphasised the government’s commitment towards ensuring dignified employment and sustainable livelihoods for all workers.

She announced that new career opportunities coming up on the National Career Service (NCS) portal around Diwali would provide a well-timed boost to job seekers and employers alike.

Under the new ‘Aggregator’ category, Zomato will list around 2.5 lakh flexible livelihood opportunities annually on the NCS portal, providing structured access to real-time income avenues for delivery partners and gig workers.

