Govt-backed ONDC appoints Rohit Lohia as chief business officer

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Government-backed e-commerce platform Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Rohit Lohia as its Chief Business Officer (CBO).

According to the company, Lohia brings deep experience across consulting, entrepreneurship, and senior leadership in fintech, payments and business operations.

He last served as senior vice president at Paytm (One97 Communications Limited), where he has been instrumental in driving business, strategy, technology, product development and risk.

He also co-founded startups in fintech and e-commerce spaces and worked at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, said that his expertise will help the company in value creation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to the ONDC team. Rohit brings valuable experience in building and scaling new-age digital businesses. Coupled with his deep understanding of the e-commerce landscape, Rohit’s expertise will help drive the ecosystem towards new unlocks and sustainable value creation through the Open Network construct,” Jain said.

Lohia said his aim is to foster an ecosystem where transparent access, innovation, and operational excellence go hand in hand.

"Together, we will empower small businesses and enable the creation of a win-win relationship between sellers and buyers by unlocking value across the digital commerce landscape,” Lohia noted.

ONDC was incorporated in December 2021. It is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce, giving greater thrust to the penetration of retail e-commerce in India.

In April this year, T Koshy, the founding Managing Director and CEO of the ONDC, stepped down from his role.

ONDC had witnessed remarkable growth in under three years, surpassing 200 million transactions and making strong strides toward its mission of democratising e-commerce in India.

