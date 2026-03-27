Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Department of Fertilisers has secured long‑term agreements and memoranda of understanding with resource‑rich nations to ensure a stable supply for domestic production of fertilisers and thus mitigate geopolitical risks, an official statement said on Friday.

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To boost domestic substitution, the government is encouraging capacity expansion under the Nutrient‑Based Subsidy scheme, Union Minister JP Nadda said in Lok Sabha.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring fertiliser availability while tackling import dependence and soil nutrient imbalance, the statement from Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

Estimated import shares for fertiliser-raw material in CY2024‑25 include rock phosphate at 86 per cent, sulphur at 52 per cent, natural gas for the urea sector at 78 per cent, ammonia for complex fertilisers at 75 per cent, phosphoric acid at 52 per cent and muriate of potash at 100 per cent.

India continues to rely significantly on imports for key fertilizer raw materials and intermediates due to limited domestic reserves.

Fertiliser companies are currently establishing new DAP/NPK plants with a combined annual capacity of 59.65 LMT, alongside phosphoric and sulphuric acid plants with a capacity of 44.21 LMT.

Further, under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, a provision has been made for the procurement of 7.24 LMT of Green Ammonia for the fertiliser sector, the minister said.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) recommends soil test–based balanced fertilization and is complemented by the balanced application of NPK fertilisers rather than excessive reliance on nitrogen alone.

“Efficient fertiliser use is encouraged through practices such as split application of nitrogen, proper placement of fertilizers, and the use of slow-release fertilisers, neem-coated urea, and nitrification inhibitors to minimize nutrient losses,” the statement said.

ICAR also engaged in capacity building through farmer training, demonstrations, and awareness programmes to help reduce excessive urea consumption, ensure balanced nutrient application, and improve soil health.

—IANS

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