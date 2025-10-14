Google’s gigawatt-scale data centre infra aligns with Viksit Bharat vision: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Google's gigawatt-scale compute capacity infrastructure in India aligns with the vision to build a Viksit Bharat.

Google has announced an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, with an investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030) – its largest investment in the country to date.

"Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

The Prime Minister further stated that this multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure "will be a powerful force in democratising technology".

Reacting to a post by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, PM Modi said that "it will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader".

Pichai earlier posted that it was great to speak with PM Modi to share "our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development".

"This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country," he said.

The announcement was made at ‘Bharat AI Shakti’, an event hosted by Google in New Delhi, and a pre-event to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents a landmark investment in India’s digital future.

The Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam will include a purpose-built data centre campus, adding gigawatt-scale compute capacity to help meet demand for digital services across India and around the world.

Developed with leading partners, AdaniConneX and Airtel, it will be built with the same cutting-edge infrastructure that powers Google products like Search, Workspace, and YouTube.

When operational, the new data centre campus will join Google’s network of existing AI data centres that spans 12 countries.

