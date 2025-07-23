Google generated Rs 4 lakh cr app revenue, fostered developer jobs in India in 2024: Report

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Google has generated Rs 4 lakh crore in app revenue in India, and significantly contributed towards developer jobs in the country in 2024, the tech giant said on Wednesday.

Citing data from Public First, an economics, policy, and opinion research consultancy, the tech giant lauded Indian developers and startups shaping AI use with Google.

“Based on third-party evaluations, the Google Play and Android ecosystem generated Rs 4 lakh crore in revenue for app publishers and the wider economy in India in 2024,” Google said in a blog post.

The ecosystem led to the creation of 35 lakh direct, indirect, and spillover jobs in the country, the tech giant said.

“The Indian ecosystem comprises the second largest number of active developers on Google Play across the world, contributing over 10 lakh developer jobs in 2024,” it added.

The ecosystem played an important role in shaping the impact and inclusiveness of India’s digital economy.

“Indian developers are literally writing the next chapter of India’s success story, using AI capabilities to build real-world applications that are reaching millions of businesses and people across India and the world,” said Dr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind.

“We're giving India the best tools, the most open platforms, and the strongest support to build boldly for the world, fostering a profound 'AI Productivity Leap' across businesses and startups,” added Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India.

To support the Indian developer and startup ecosystem further, the tech giant, at the Google I/O Connect India 2025 held in Bengaluru, announced its high-performance thinking model Gemini 2.5 Flash, new Agentic AI tools in Firebase Studio, a new training programme with one of the world’s leading gaming engine platforms -- Unity.

It mentioned collaborations with three India AI Mission startups -- Sarvam, Soket AI, and Gnani -- in building innovative solutions toward the development of the country’s Make-in-India AI models.

The tech giant also announced measures expanding the availability of fresh and accurate information in Google Maps, comprising over 250 million places worldwide, enabling developers to build better generative AI features.

