Global seafood buyers eye Lakshadweep as sustainable tuna export hub

Kochi, Jan 27 (IANS) Lakshadweep’s traditional tuna fisheries are drawing growing international attention, with an eight-member delegation of seafood traders and fisheries experts from the United States, Thailand, South Korea, the Maldives, Vietnam, and Austria exploring sourcing and export opportunities from the island chain.

The visit signals a potential breakthrough for the region’s marine economy, long constrained by logistics and limited market access.

The delegation visited key islands, including Kavaratti, Agatti, Minicoy and Androth, holding extensive discussions with local fishers, fishermen cooperative societies, and seafood entrepreneurs.

Central to the talks was Lakshadweep’s pole-and-line tuna fishery, globally regarded as one of the most eco-friendly fishing practices.

Delegates highlighted the premium quality of tuna harvested from the islands’ pristine waters and expressed keen interest in both fresh and processed exports.

Beyond raw tuna, the visiting traders explored opportunities in value-added products, including frozen loins, ready-to-cook formats, and masmin, the traditional dried tuna delicacy that has niche demand in international markets.

Industry experts underlined that rising global preference for sustainably sourced seafood has significantly increased the commercial appeal of Lakshadweep tuna, particularly in high-value markets across East Asia, Europe and North America.

A key component of the proposed business model is the deployment of mother vessels equipped with advanced cold storage and handling facilities.

According to the delegation, such vessels would ensure export-grade quality by enabling immediate chilling and hygienic handling at sea, while also addressing one of the islanders’ long-standing demands for improved marine logistics.

The introduction of mother vessels is expected to reduce post-harvest losses, improve price realisation for fishers, and enhance the overall efficiency of export operations.

The delegation also held detailed consultations with the Lakshadweep Administration and the Department of Fisheries, focusing on regulatory facilitation, infrastructure development and streamlined export procedures.

These discussions are seen as an initial step towards formal trade arrangements and long-term partnerships with overseas buyers.

The visit was coordinated by the Androth Island Fishermen Cooperative Society (AIFCS) and led by Jayendran Muthusankar of NS Seafoods, a Thailand-based global seafood buyer.

"Lakshadweep has the potential to emerge as a hub for sustainable tuna fisheries and value addition, backed by responsible fishing practices and exceptional product quality," said Muthusankar.

AIFCS President Mohammed Althaf Husain said the engagement has brought renewed optimism to the island fishing community, which has been grappling with post-harvest bottlenecks and weak market linkages.

He noted that international partnerships could significantly enhance livelihoods, attract investment in processing infrastructure, and position Lakshadweep firmly in the global premium tuna value chain.

