Global major BEUMER Group unveils world-class manufacturing facility at Reliance MET City

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Reliance MET City on Friday announced the inauguration of global major BEUMER Group’s state-of-the-art factory at its integrated smart city in Haryana.

BEUMER Group has chosen MET City as its preferred destination for expanding its manufacturing footprint in India.

The new facility will support the company’s growing demand in India and international markets, enabling faster delivery, enhanced customisation, and seamless integration with the region’s expanding industrial supply chain.

“We are delighted to welcome BEUMER Group to MET City’s world-class industrial ecosystem. Their decision to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility here reflects the confidence global companies place in MET City’s superior infrastructure, strategic location, and investor-friendly environment,” said Shrivallabh Goyal, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance MET City.

This milestone further strengthens our vision of building India’s most advanced and sustainable industrial township, he mentioned.

The newly inaugurated facility reinforces MET City’s position as a premier hub for advanced manufacturing and global enterprises.

"BEUMER has always been continuously investing in India. When we had to relocate from our existing factory area, we could easily narrow down to Reliance MET City, a fast-developing Industrial Hub in North India, which enables global companies to come and start in a true sense 'Plug and Play'. This factory is not just for India, it will serve BEUMER customers globally, delivering the BEUMER quality that we are known for,” said Nitin Vyas, CEO of BEUMER Group Cluster ASIA.

Rudolf Hausladen, BEUMER Group CEO, stated that India’s economic progress has been healthy and consistent, and “BEUMER is proud to be part of this growth story”.

“India is poised to become the third-largest air passenger market in the world, and BEUMER is a clear market leader in Baggage Handling System Technology. We are also emerging as a leader in Minerals and Mining systems offering innovative and sustainable solutions,” Hausladen noted.

The opening of BEUMER Group’s factory marks another significant step in MET City’s mission to foster global partnerships, drive economic opportunities, and strengthen India’s manufacturing competitiveness.

MET City is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is developing the smart city on over 8,250-acre land in the district of Jhajjar near.

The project has emerged as a key driver of economic growth in the state and the region. It currently provides direct employment to over 40,000 individuals across 100 operational companies and more than 200 companies under construction and counting.

