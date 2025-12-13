Gems and jewellery trade surges 19 pc in Nov on strong global demand

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The overall gross exports of gems and jewellery at $2510.86 million in November, surging 19.64 per cent as compared to $2098.59 million in the same month a year ago, data from an industry body showed on Saturday.

On the other hand, the overall gross imports of the sector during the month stood at $1894.92 million, up 36.01 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from $1393.23 million.

"While, from April to November 2025, the overall gross exports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 18867.43 million, up marginally 0.07 per cent as compared to $18854.83 million for the same period of the previous year," as per the data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The overall gross imports of Gems & Jewellery at $13820.863 million are showing a growth of 6.87 per cent YoY from $12932.06 million.

Steady exports and rising imports indicate strong domestic demand, active manufacturing, and confidence ahead of the festive and wedding seasons.

The strong growth in both export and import of gems and jewellery in November 2025 reflects a revival in global demand and renewed confidence across the value chain, GJEPC said.

Higher exports indicate improved international market traction, better price realisation, and increased competitiveness of Indian products, while the sharp rise in imports highlights proactive raw material sourcing and capacity expansion by manufacturers to meet the demand in the upcoming holiday season in the West and wedding season in the domestic market.

Together, this balanced export–import growth underscores robust trade activity, strategic inventory build-up, and a positive outlook for sustained sectoral growth, the trade body noted.

Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewellery, said, "The Indian gems & jewellery sector has shown phenomenal resilience among global headwinds due to the tariff threat, and subdued demand in the international markets with the backdrop of geopolitical tensions."

Along with this, multiple factors beyond seasonal demand, like product diversification into lightweight and contemporary designs, appealed to younger global consumers, while improved market access through trade agreements like the India-UAE CEPA enhanced competitiveness.

