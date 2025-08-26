From performance to camera, realme P4 Series emerges best smartphone under Rs 20K segment

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) In 2025 the smartphone industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with products becoming smarter and more feature-packed while consumer expectations rise just as quickly.

Buyers today are more informed, carefully weighing performance, design, and long-term value before making a purchase. The mid-range category has become the most competitive, offering flagship-like experiences at accessible prices.

For many in India, the sweet spot lies in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 range of mobiles, a segment that balances aspiration with affordability and appeals strongly to young users who want a phone under Rs 20,000 that can handle gaming, photography, and streaming while also looking stylish.

In this crowded space, where every brand is fighting for attention, it is no longer enough to simply offer higher megapixels or bigger batteries.

What matters most is delivering a complete experience without compromise, and this is where realme has consistently excelled. With the launch of the realme P4 Series, the brand has once again shown how the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 can combine power, style, and innovation in a way that feels seamless.

The P Series has been central to realme’s approach of creating smartphones that eliminate the usual trade-offs. Over three generations, it has built a loyal base of users by listening to feedback and steadily raising expectations.

With the P4 generation, realme has taken this promise even further by introducing two devices that together redefine the Rs 20,000 phones 2025 category.

At the heart of the series is the realme P4 Pro, which represents the most ambitious step yet in realme’s mid-range journey.

It democratises dual-chip performance under Rs 20,000, pro-grade AI cameras, and cinematic AMOLED displays into the category, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking a complete package.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 working with the Hyper Vision AI Chip, the P4 Pro ensures multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven applications run with fluidity and stability.

The Hyper Vision AI Chip brings dedicated enhancements such as real-time display optimisation for richer colours and smoother frame transitions, intelligent resource allocation that balances performance and power efficiency, and adaptive thermal management to keep the device cool during extended use.

By combining raw power with intelligent optimisation, the smartphone delivers a flagship-grade experience in a mid-range price band, firmly establishing itself among the top Rs 20,000 5G phones.

The visual experience is equally compelling with a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display, HDR10+ certification, and peak brightness of 6500nits, ensuring vibrant visuals indoors and out.

Combined with a Living Nature design that uses organic textures and premium finishes, the P4 Pro feels distinctive in hand and positions itself as a mobile under Rs 20,000 that carries the elegance of much more expensive flagships.

Battery performance further strengthens its case, with a 7000mAh Titan Battery packed into a slim 7.68mm body, delivering more than eight hours of high-refresh gaming or extended streaming.

With 80W Flash Charge, the device powers up to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes, addressing charging anxiety and setting a new benchmark for under Rs 20,000 budget phones.

The camera system elevates the realme P4 Pro even further. Dual 50MP AI cameras on both front and rear, supported by the Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation, capture detailed portraits, sharp low-light images, and steady 4K video.

The device supports 4K recording at 60FPS, delivering smoother, more cinematic footage that enhances both professional content creation and everyday videography.

A 50MP front camera makes it especially attractive for vloggers and creators, while AI features like Edit Genie allow instant, voice-controlled edits and adjustments, making the phone one of the most compelling options for those who see their device as a central creative tool and a true Rs 20,000 best camera phone.

With an effective starting price of Rs 19,999, the realme P4 Pro delivers flagship-level performance, immersive display quality, long-lasting battery life, and advanced imaging in a balanced package.

It is powerful enough for gamers, stylish enough for design-conscious buyers, and versatile enough for students, professionals, and creators who are searching for the best smartphone 2025 under Rs 20,000.

Complementing the Pro is the realme P4, which carries forward the same philosophy of no-compromise value under the Rs 15,000 range of mobiles.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 paired with the Hyper Vision AI chip, the P4 delivers smooth everyday performance and fluid gaming while maintaining excellent power efficiency.

Its 6.77-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display ensures immersive visuals, while the 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W Ultra Charge makes it just as reliable for long hours of use.

On the camera front, the combination of a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 16MP Sony sensor for selfies provides versatility for students, professionals, and content creators. Priced effectively from Rs 14,999, the realme P4 emerges as one of the best mobiles under Rs 20,000, making it a perfect option for users who want the essence of the Pro experience in a slightly more affordable package.

Together, the realme P4 and realme P4 Pro make the realme P4 Series one of the most complete offerings in the 20K phones segment.

The realme P4 went on sale on August 25, while the realme P4 Pro will be available from August 27 at 12 noon. Both smartphones will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores nationwide.

Whether it is the Pro for those who want flagship-level performance or the P4 for those who prioritise value without compromise, the series delivers an experience that is balanced, premium, and future-ready.

In a market where mid-range devices are plentiful but often defined by one or two standout features, the P4 Series manages to bring together every element that matters, firmly establishing itself as the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 in 2025.

--IANS

rvt/