Fresher hiring in India rises 11 pc in June, led by non-tech sectors, Tier-II cities: Report

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Indian job market witnessed an encouraging 11 per cent growth in fresher hiring in June, led by strong demand in sectors such as accounting, insurance, and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), a new report said on Wednesday.

The Naukri JobSpeak report highlights that non-tech sectors are increasingly becoming attractive for young professionals.

"Fresher hiring in non-tech sectors continues to gain traction, reflecting expanding opportunities for young professionals," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.

Among Indian cities, Coimbatore emerged as a key hub for freshers, reporting a 24 per cent jump in hiring during the month.

Startups also showed renewed hiring momentum, especially in metro cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Pune led the pack with a 32 per cent surge in hiring by startups. Meanwhile, Raipur recorded the highest overall growth in job trends among all cities, with a 22 per cent rise in job postings.

The insurance sector stood out with a 32 per cent increase in overall hiring, including a massive 59 per cent jump in fresher recruitment.

The accounting and finance segment also showed strong performance, with a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

However, the architecture and interior design sector topped the hiring charts with a remarkable 50 per cent YoY growth.

Hospitality and travel sectors continued their recovery with a 21 per cent rise compared to June 2024.

The BPO/ITES industry also saw a 19 per cent growth, driven by aggressive hiring in emerging cities like Jaipur (up 64 per cent) and Baroda (up 54 per cent).

"What stood out in June was the sharp pickup in hiring across core service sectors like Hospitality and BPO/ITES," Goyal added.

In a positive sign for the IT industry, hiring turned positive again after a quiet period, especially in tier-II cities.

Banking and finance unicorns also ramped up recruitment, hiring 30 per cent more candidates than in June of the previous year.

The report also showed an increase in demand for experienced professionals. Jobs requiring 13–15 years of experience grew by 15 per cent, while those seeking candidates with over 16 years of experience also rose by 15 per cent, mainly in industries like real estate and pharma/biotech.

