Foreign Secy Vikram Misri 'inspirational, displayed incredible professionalism': Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Amid social media trolling of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri after the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday, called him "inspirational".

Kant said that Misri acted as a thorough professional who displayed much calm and clarity during tough times.

Misri, along with Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi, led the media briefing during Operation Sindoor, which started in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

But Misri and his family were subjected to massive social media trolling after he announced that the director generals of military operations from both countries agreed to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea, with follow-up talks scheduled for Monday.

The countries reached the understanding on Saturday, after four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes that had brought the nations close to full-scale war.

“India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, displayed incredible professionalism, demonstrating calm, clarity, and composure. He was inspirational,” said Kant, in a post on the social media platform X.

“Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who co-led the media briefing on Operation Sindoor, have become the face of India’s bravery and selfless service. They embody the spirit of India -- built on strength, equality, and dauntless courage. Appreciate your dedication and leadership,” the G20 Sherpa added.

Misri also received strong support from the civil service associations and some politicians who called it “shameful” to attack the foreign secretary and his family, especially his daughter -- whose contact details were reportedly leaked online, prompting the officer to protect his posts on X.

“We unequivocally condemn the deplorable personal attacks against Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family. Such unwarranted assaults on civil servants committed to their duties are absolutely intolerable. We commend his unwavering service to the nation and reaffirm our resolute commitment to safeguarding the dignity of public service,” the IPS association wrote on X.

The IAS Association said that it “stands in solidarity with Vikram Misri and his family”.

“Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service,” it added, on X.

Politicians like MP Sachin Pilot, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have also condemned the social media trolling directed at the family of the Foreign Secretary.

--IANS

rvt/