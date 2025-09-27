FM Sitharaman, EAM Jaishankar to reflect on India’s growth and foreign policy amid uncertainties

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Building on India’s growth aspirations and its success in navigating times of exceptional uncertainty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to inaugurate the fourth edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2025) in the national capital on October 3, an official statement said on Saturday.

Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will close the proceedings with reflections on India’s foreign and economic policy on October 5, according to a Ministry of Finance statement.

“Special luncheon sessions will include a forward-looking session on ‘Communications: Emerging Technologies,’ led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications, with leading experts on AI and digital infrastructure,” the statement added.

The Conclave will culminate in a high-level plenary on global macroeconomic prudence, chaired by Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, bringing together senior policymakers and economists to evaluate the health of the world economy and the reforms needed in financial governance.

According to the ministry, this year’s theme, “Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times”, is relevant both in the context of India’s growth aspirations and its success in navigating times of exceptional uncertainty, turbulence and changing geopolitics.

Building on its rich experience, the KEC has significantly improved both its quality and international presence with 75 participants from abroad, representing over 30 countries, to focus on contemporary challenges.

The agenda blends immediate policy priorities with longer-term shifts. Sessions will address Asia’s emergence as a global growth hub, the evolving BRICS architecture, financial stability, and new directions in industrial policy.

Among the highlights, Jean-Claude Trichet, Honorary Governor of the Banque de France, will be in conversation with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on the challenges of central banking in turbulent times.

Other international leaders include Mari Elka Pangestu, former Indonesian Minister of Trade, and Taro Kono, Member of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party.

They will be joined by Bai Chong-En, Dean of the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University; Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the UK House of Lords; Andres Velasco, Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics; Lord Nick Stern, Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics; and Jean-Pierre Landau, former Deputy Governor of the Banque de France.

According to the ministry, ‘KEC 2025’ promises to be a dynamic forum, combining India’s domestic priorities with global perspectives and charting pathways to prosperity in a time of turbulence.

